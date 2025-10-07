Hazlewood, Starc to play Shield match ahead of Ashes: Report

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are likely to feature in a Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales (NSW) against Victoria from November 10, as per ESPNcricinfo. The decision comes as part of their preparation for the upcoming Ashes series. The duo has been included in Australia's squad for three ODIs against India later this month, marking the start of the home summer season.

Strategic decision Hazlewood willing to miss T20Is against India Hazlewood has said that he is willing to skip a couple of T20Is against India for the sake of playing in the Shield match. He stressed on the importance of proper preparation time, saying, "You don't want to squeeze things in or rush for it." The fast bowler admitted that while he doesn't like missing games for Australia, his main focus is getting ready for the Ashes series.

Team composition Other NSW players likely to feature in Shield match The upcoming Shield match could see a star-studded NSW team at the SCG. Nathan Lyon is eyeing to play three out of the first four Shield matches before the first Test. Steve Smith is also likely to feature in this match, while Sam Konstas's participation will depend on his Test fate with the squad set to be named after the third round of Shield fixtures.