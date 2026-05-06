'Players need to step up,' DC head coach Hemang Badani

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani has acknowledged that his team has to play better if they are to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff hopes alive. The admission comes after a disappointing defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , which saw a major top-order collapse and ineffective spin bowling on a pitch that offered significant grip. DC lost to CSK in an attempt to defend 155.

Player performance Badani on Kuldeep's poor form Badani addressed the media after the match and was asked about Kuldeep Yadav's poor form. The left-arm wrist-spinner bowler went wicketless in three overs against the Yellow Army, conceding 34 runs. Badani said while the Capitals want Kuldeep to do better, they will continue to back him as he has been part of this side for many years.

Support for players 'Question of time' - Badani on Kuldeep Badani stressed that it is just a matter of time before Kuldeep finds his form. He said, "He hasn't struck peak form yet and hasn't bowled at the speeds that he would normally bowl. I think it is a question of time, and we have faith in him." Notably, Kuldeep has taken just seven wickets from 10 games with an economy of 10-plus in IPL 2026.

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Strategic choices Was batting first on tricky pitch a wrong call? Badani was also quizzed on whether batting first on a tricky Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket was the wrong call. He defended the decision, saying they have no control over the pitch prepared by the curator. "We don't have any control over the surfaces. It is a lot easier for a side to field 20 overs and then understand what the surface would be when they bat second," he said.

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