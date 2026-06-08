Head, Marsh to miss Bangladesh ODIs: Details here
What's the story
Travis Head has been granted personal leave for Australia's white-ball tour of Bangladesh. The decision comes after his IPL commitments with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Mitchell Marsh will also miss the ODI series as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that kept him out of the Pakistan leg. Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Pakistan series.
Squad changes
Todd Murphy replaces Sangha
Todd Murphy, an off-spinner, has been called up to replace the injured Sangha. This marks his first inclusion in a white-ball squad. Matt Short and Ollie Peake have been retained from the Pakistan leg as replacements for Head and Marsh, respectively. National selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed these changes while expressing anticipation for Head's return in future series against Bangladesh.
Recovery update
Marsh and Cummins to miss Bangladesh tour
Marsh withdrew from the Pakistan series due to an ankle flare-up suffered during IPL. He was expected to be fit for the six-match Bangladesh tour but will now aim for a return in time for T20Is starting June 17. His absence means Josh Inglis will continue as stand-in skipper after leading Australia in Pakistan. Official ODI captain Pat Cummins has also been rested from this tour.
Player retention
Short and Peake retained from Pakistan leg
Short and Peake were initially selected only for the Pakistan ODI leg of the tour but impressed with their performances, especially in the second match. Peake became Australia's youngest specialist batter to debut in ODIs. Dodemaide expressed hope that Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series but confirmed he is still regaining full fitness from his ankle injury.
Squad additions
Fast bowlers Bartlett and Dwarshuis return for Bangladesh ODIs
Murphy, who has played seven Tests, was recalled to Cricket Australia's contract list earlier this year. He has been named in Australia's ODI squad for Bangladesh. Fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis are also returning for the ODIs after missing the Pakistan series due to their expected involvement in IPL playoffs with Punjab Kings.
Squads
Here are the updated squads
Australia squad for ODIs in Bangladesh: Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (capt), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oli Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. Australia squad for T20Is in Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa