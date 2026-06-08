Mitchell Marsh continues to recover from an ankle injury

Head, Marsh to miss Bangladesh ODIs: Details here

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:04 am Jun 08, 202608:04 am

What's the story

Travis Head has been granted personal leave for Australia's white-ball tour of Bangladesh. The decision comes after his IPL commitments with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Mitchell Marsh will also miss the ODI series as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that kept him out of the Pakistan leg. Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Pakistan series.