2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan gets called off
What's the story
The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla on Friday has been called off because of heavy rain and bad weather. The match was supposed to start at 7:00pm IST. However, no play was possible as the officials decided to abandon the same at around 8:40pm. Pakistan keep their 1-0 lead heading into the final match to be played on January 11.
PAK
Pakistan humble Sri Lanka in 1st T20I
Pakistan overcame Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I by six wickets at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 128 in 19.2 overs with Janith Liyanage being the top scorer with 40. For Pakistan, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets each. In response, visitors Pakistan rode on Sahibzada Farhan's 51 to get home.
Information
SL vs PAK: Here's the H2H record
Sri Lanka and Pakistan have met each other 28 times. Pakistan have claimed 17 wins with the Lankans winning 11 games. In Sri Lanka, the Men in Green have won 5 matches (L2) between each other.