The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla on Friday has been called off (Image Source: X/@OfficialSLC)

2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan gets called off

By Rajdeep Saha 09:02 pm Jan 09, 202609:02 pm

What's the story

The 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla on Friday has been called off because of heavy rain and bad weather. The match was supposed to start at 7:00pm IST. However, no play was possible as the officials decided to abandon the same at around 8:40pm. Pakistan keep their 1-0 lead heading into the final match to be played on January 11.