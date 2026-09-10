Will Hemang Badani be CSK's next head coach? Details here
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are likely to announce their new head coach this month. As per an Indian Express report, the frontrunner for the position is former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani, who has previously coached Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision comes after Stephen Fleming parted ways with the Yellow Army, ending his long-standing association.
Coaching strategy
Dhoni to decide on new coach
CSK's CEO and MD Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express that the franchise has entrusted Dhoni with the task of finding a new coach.
While there were initial indications of an overseas appointment, Dhoni has made a strong case for an Indian to take charge.
The ownership is still considering foreign options but is yet to finalize its decision on Badani or any other candidates.
Coaching credentials
Badani's credentials and experience
Badani, whose Delhi Capitals tenure came to an end, not only brings IPL experience but also overseas success. He has won titles in SA20, ILT20, and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
His familiarity with Chepauk conditions could be an added advantage for CSK after Fleming admitted that the team often struggled to read the pitch in recent seasons.
Plans
Exclusive commitment requirement for new head coach
The report added that several discussions have taken place behind the scenes over the past few days, with Dhoni playing a key role.
He has proposed that the new head coach should work exclusively for CSK, without any other league commitments overseas.
This is different from Fleming's arrangement, where he coached Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket while also serving as CSK's head coach.
Coaching commitments
Challenges with the proposed restriction
The proposed restriction of not having any other league commitments could be a challenge for Badani, who currently coaches Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20.
If picked for the job, Badani will have big shoes to fill. With Fleming at the helm, CSK were at their peak, winning five titles and reaching 10 finals.