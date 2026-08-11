Moises Henriques appointed Portugal captain for T20 WC Europe Qualifiers

Henriques, who was born in Madeira but moved to Australia as a child, has had a long and successful career in cricket.

He played four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia between October 2009 and August 2021.

After retiring from Australian domestic cricket in July 2026, he announced his decision to continue playing overseas.

Notably, Henriques became eligible to represent Portugal after serving the ICC's mandatory three-year stand-down period for players switching from a Full Member nation to an Associate nation.