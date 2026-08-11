Moises Henriques appointed Portugal captain for T20 WC Europe Qualifiers
What's the story
Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has been appointed as the captain of Portugal for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C. The tournament will take place from August 14-21, with Portugal competing against Israel, Germany, Greece, and Czechia in Group B. The top team from each group will advance to the final on August 21.
Career transition
Henriques last played for Australia in 2021
Henriques, who was born in Madeira but moved to Australia as a child, has had a long and successful career in cricket.
He played four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Australia between October 2009 and August 2021.
After retiring from Australian domestic cricket in July 2026, he announced his decision to continue playing overseas.
Notably, Henriques became eligible to represent Portugal after serving the ICC's mandatory three-year stand-down period for players switching from a Full Member nation to an Associate nation.
Strategic advantage
Portugal aim for maiden T20 World Cup berth
Henriques's vast experience of playing over 300 T20 matches will be invaluable for Portugal in their quest for a maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualification.
A three-time Big Bash champion, Henriques is the highest-capped player in the BBL men's with 154 caps to his name.
Overall, the 39-year-old Henriques has recorded 5,747 runs at 26.48 and 120 wickets at 29.18 across 301 T20 matches.
Team composition
A look at the Portuguese squad
Portugal squad: Moises Henriques (capt), Craig Cachopa, Edward Fleming, Christopher de Freitas, Rahulkumar Hashu, Siraj Ullah Khadem, Hardeep Khuttan, Jeremy Martins, Dhavalkumar Norotam (wk), Jordan Netto, Carlos Nunes, Sebastian de Oliveira, Upen Shantu, and Cameron Shekleton.
Portugal fixtures: vs Israel (August 14), vs Germany (August 15), vs Greece (August 17), and vs Czechia (August 20).