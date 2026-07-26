Rob Walter backs Henry Nicholls to take Kane Williamson's spot

"Well, I mean, the reality was Henry was our back-up batter in the Test squad," Walter said after arriving in Auckland, as per Cricinfo.

"At the time of his selection in the squad as a back-up batter... whilst there may have been somebody to ask questions, I don't think anyone could ask the questions based on the performances that Henry had put in when he'd gone back to domestic cricket."

"Ultimately, it's a lesson for anyone that there's always going to be these disappointments of being left out of the team. But all you can do is just go back, work hard, put some runs on the board, put performances on the board, win games for your team," he added.