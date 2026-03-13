Rohit Sharma boasts these stellar numbers in IPL 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) , five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) , are gearing up for the 2026 season. MI last won the trophy in 2020 and will be hoping to end their six-year title drought this year. Veteran batter Rohit Sharma will be instrumental to the team's success. Notably, MI had won each of their previous five titles under Rohit's captaincy. Here we look at the star batter's stats and records in the league.

DYK One of the two batters with this feat Last season, Rohit became the second batter in IPL history to complete 7,000 runs after RCB talisman Virat Kohli (8,661). The former will enter IPL 2026 with 7,046 runs from 272 matches (267 innings) at an average of 29.73. His strike rate is a fine 132.09. The MI star has tallied 49 scores of 50 or more in IPL, including two hundreds. Only David Warner (66), Kohli (71), and Dhawan (53) are ahead of him on this elite list.

Sixes 300 sixes in the competition Rohit's tally of 302 IPL sixes is the second-most for any batter. Chris Gayle remains the only batter ahead of Rohit on this list, having finished his IPL career with 357 maximums. 5,876 of Rohit's runs have come for MI at 29.52. Only Kohli has scored more IPL runs for a single franchise (8,661 for RCB). Meanwhile, no other batter has even 3,800 IPL runs for MI.

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Information Rohit shares this record with SKY Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav happen to be the only players with multiple IPL hundreds for MI (2 each). Though Rohit captained MI 158 times between 2013 and 2023, both of his hundreds came as a non-captain.

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