Dissecting Ishan Kishan's golden run across formats in 2026
What's the story
Ishan Kishan scripted a ton of milestones with a stunning double-century in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. The East Zone captain, who resumed Day 2 on an unbeaten 111, went on to score an impressive 250 runs before retiring hurt. He hammered 27 fours and seven sixes during his 300-ball stay, becoming the first wicket-keeper to score a double hundred in a Duleep Trophy final. On this note, we dissect Kishan's golden run across formats in 2026.
Record achievement
Kishan joins elite list of legends
Kishan's double-century puts him in an elite club of just seven batters to score 200 or more runs in a Duleep Trophy final.
This feat is especially significant as no East Zone batter had ever scored a double-century in this tournament's final before.
Kishan's 250* is now the fourth-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy summit clash.
Meanwhile, Kishan's previous scores in the ongoing competition read 4, 16, and & 39*.
This was his maiden red-ball assignment in 2026.
T20Is
Over 800 runs in T20Is
Before 2026, Kishan last played an international match in late 2023.
However, the home T20I series against New Zealand in January marked his Team India return.
The southpaw made an immediate impact by scoring his maiden T20I ton in that series.
His current tally of 812 runs across 23 T20Is in 2026 at 35.30 is the most for a Full Member team player, as per Cricinfo.
The tally includes six fifties, his only T20I ton, and a strike rate of 176.90.
T20 WC
Fourth-most runs in 2026 T20 WC
Kishan also played a vital role in powering India to glory at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
The keeper-batter finished as the fourth-highest run-getter, having smashed 317 runs across nine innings.
His tally included an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29 (Sixes: 18).
He clocked three fifties, including a 25-ball 54 against New Zealand in the final.
Notably, he became the first left-handed batter to clock over 300 runs in a T20 WC edition.
IPL
Kishan enjoyed his best IPL campaign
In terms of runs scored, Kishan also enjoyed his best Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in 2026.
With 602 runs from 15 games at an average of 40.13, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star finished the tourney as the sixth-highest run-getter.
The southpaw tallied six fifties, with his strike rate being a stunning 182.42.
The only other IPL season that saw Kishan pile up 500-plus runs is 2020 (516 at 57.33).
ODIs
Century on ODI comeback
After starring in T20Is, Kishan also earned a recall to the ODI team.
He celebrated the occasion with a stunning hundred against Afghanistan at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
The southpaw departed for 125 off 79 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes.
His 71-ball ton is now the third-fastest against Afghanistan (by balls).
Overall, Kishan has batted just four times in ODIs this year, scoring 174 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 143.80.