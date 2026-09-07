Dissecting Ishan Kishan's golden run across formats in 2026

Kishan's double-century puts him in an elite club of just seven batters to score 200 or more runs in a Duleep Trophy final.

This feat is especially significant as no East Zone batter had ever scored a double-century in this tournament's final before.

Kishan's 250* is now the fourth-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy summit clash.

Meanwhile, Kishan's previous scores in the ongoing competition read 4, 16, and & 39*.

This was his maiden red-ball assignment in 2026.