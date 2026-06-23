Rishabh Pant is DC's leading run-getter in IPL history: Stats 

Leadership changes

Pant's stint with LSG

Pant's exit from LSG was expected as the management decided to take the franchise in a new direction. It was announced that he would step down as captain even before the season ended. Under his leadership, LSG had two disappointing seasons, finishing last this year. In 28 matches for LSG, Pant has scored 581 runs at an average of 26.40. This includes one hundred and two fifties.