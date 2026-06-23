Rishabh Pant is DC's leading run-getter in IPL history: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially completed a high-profile player trade involving Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. The deal, which was confirmed by the Indian Premier League governing council on Tuesday afternoon, will see Pant's salary cut from ₹27 crore to around ₹15 crore. Meanwhile, Kuldeep will continue with his current contract worth ₹13.50 crore. Here we look at how Pant has fared for DC in the past.
Stats
Pant has played nine season for Capitals
The trade sees Pant's return to DC, the franchise he represented for nine seasons before being released ahead of the 2025 IPL auction. Notably, Pant represented the Capitals from his debut season (2016) to 2024. He missed the 2023 season, having suffered a car crash. The southpaw also led the Capitals in three seasons - 2021, 2022, and 2024.
Stats
Most runs for DC
Having played 111 matches, Pant is still DC's most capped player in IPL history. While he has tallied 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31, no other batter has touched the 3,000-run mark for the franchise. Pant (19) is only behind David Warner (24) in terms of 50-plus scores for the team. The former also has the third-best strike rate among batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs for DC (148.93).
Highest score
Second-highest individual score for DC
Pant's only ton in DC colors was against SRH in the 2018 season. Batting at number four, the wicketkeeper-batter slammed an unbeaten 128(63) in Delhi, albeit in a losing cause. The batter fought alone as none of his teammates could even touch the 25-run mark. Pant's 128 was the highest individual IPL score by an Indian at that time. Only KL Rahul (152* vs Punjab Kings, 2026) owns a higher-individual score in DC colors.
2018!
Dream run in IPL 2018
Although DC failed to qualify for IPL 2018 playoffs, Pant slammed a record 684 runs at an average of 52.61. The left-handed dasher struck at a staggering 173.60. His magnificent tally included a ton, five half-centuries, and 37 sixes. Suryakumar Yadav (717 runs in 2025) and AB de Villiers (687 runs in 2016) are the only non-openers with more runs in an IPL season. No other DC batter has even managed 620 runs in an IPL edition.
Leadership changes
Pant's stint with LSG
Pant's exit from LSG was expected as the management decided to take the franchise in a new direction. It was announced that he would step down as captain even before the season ended. Under his leadership, LSG had two disappointing seasons, finishing last this year. In 28 matches for LSG, Pant has scored 581 runs at an average of 26.40. This includes one hundred and two fifties.