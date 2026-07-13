Hetmyer replaces injured Greaves in WI squad for NZ ODIs

Hetmyer last played an ODI in June 2025. He has played 57 games in the format, scoring 1,543 runs at 31.48.

He was recalled to the ODI squad during West Indies's three-match series against Sri Lanka in June but didn't get a chance to play.

Initially, he was omitted from the first three ODIs against New Zealand so that he could finish his MLC stint with Seattle Orcas.