Hetmyer replaces injured Greaves in WI squad for NZ ODIs
What's the story
Shimron Hetmyer has replaced the injured Justin Greaves in West Indies's squad for the second and third ODIs against New Zealand. Greaves suffered a back injury that kept him out of the first ODI in Providence. He has now returned to Barbados for rehabilitation, Cricket West Indies confirmed in an official statement.
Return to squad
Hetmyer last played ODI in June 2025
Hetmyer last played an ODI in June 2025. He has played 57 games in the format, scoring 1,543 runs at 31.48.
He was recalled to the ODI squad during West Indies's three-match series against Sri Lanka in June but didn't get a chance to play.
Initially, he was omitted from the first three ODIs against New Zealand so that he could finish his MLC stint with Seattle Orcas.
Player's stats
His performance in MLC
In the MLC this year, Hetmyer scored 164 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 136.66.
His team, Seattle Orcas, finished fifth in the league stage and missed out on knockout qualification.
This development opened up an opportunity for Hetmyer to join the West Indies squad for the ODIs against New Zealand.
Player reassessment
Greaves to be reassessed ahead of the final 2 ODIs
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said that Greaves will be reassessed ahead of the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the subsequent two-match Test series against Pakistan.
Greaves had scored a remarkable 180 in his last Test, helping West Indies secure their first series win since 2023 against Sri Lanka.
He was also named player of the series for his outstanding performance.
Series update
West Indies upated squad for New Zealand ODIs
WI's squad for 2nd & 3rd ODI: Shai Hope (capt & wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.
The West Indies team has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets.