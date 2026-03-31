IPL: A look at highest 10th-wicket partnerships

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hammered five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their 2026 Indian Premier League opener at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Without the injured Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni, the Yellow Army perished for just 127 in the first innings. They were down to 94/9 before Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj added 33 runs. Here are the highest 10th-wicket partnerships in IPL history.

#1 Dhawan-Rathee: 55* vs SRH, 2023 Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee hold the record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership in IPL history. The duo added an unbeaten 55 for Punjab Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2023. While PBKS were reduced to 88/9, Dhawan continued as their lone warrior. His 66-ball 99* powered them to 143/9. However, PBKS eventually lost by two wickets.

#2 Cummins-Viyaskanth: 33 vs KKR, 2024 SRH's Pat Cummins and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth shared a 33-run stand for the 10th wicket in the 2024 IPL Qualifier 1 against KKR. SRH suffered a middle-order collapse after Rahul Tripathi's fifty rescued them. They were tottering on 126/9 before Cummins and Viyaskanth added quick runs. Cummins eventually smashed a 24-ball 30, taking the Orange Army to 159/10. However, SRH lost by eight wickets.

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