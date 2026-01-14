What is the highest successful chase in WPL history? 

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday accomplished the second-highest successful chase in Women's Premier League (WPL) history. They scaled down the 193-run target at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to beat the Gujarat Giants (GG). MI crossed the line with four balls to spare, courtesy of a brilliant knock from captain Harmanpreet Kaur. On this note, let's dissect the highest successful run chases in the competition's history.

#1 202 - RCB vs GG, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru happen to be the only team to successfully accomplish a 200-plus target in WPL. They scaled down a 202-run target against the Gujarat Giants in the 2025 WPL opener in Vadodara. While Ellyse Perry smashed a 34-ball 57, Richa Ghosh hammered a 27-ball 64 to help RCB cross the line with nine balls and six wickets to spare. Kanika Ahuja's 30 off 13 was also vital. Notably, both RCB openers bagged single-digit scores in the game.

#2 193 - MI vs GG, 2026 MI's 193-run chase in the aforementioned game takes the second spot on this list. Harmanpreet led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 71 off just 43 balls. She formed two crucial partnerships: a 72-run stand with Amanjot Kaur (40 off 26 balls) for the third wicket and an unbroken 84-run partnership with Nicola Carey (38* off 23 balls). As mentioned, MI (193/3) prevailed with four balls to spare.