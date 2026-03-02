T20 World Cup: Batters with highest individual scores for India

In a thrilling knockout affair at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, India defeated West Indies to enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semis. Sanju Samson , who hammered an unbeaten 97 runs off just 50 balls, stole the show. His performance helped India chase down a target of 196. He now has the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups. Here's the list.

#1 Suresh Raina: 101 vs South Africa, Gros Islet, 2010 In 2010, India's Suresh Raina became the second player to score a T20 World Cup century. The former left-handed batter hammered 101 off 60 balls, helping India beat South Africa in Gros Islet. The Men in Blue racked up 186/5 and later won by 14 runs. Notably, Raina remains the only Indian with a century in the tournament to date.

#2 Sanju Samson: 97* vs West Indies, Kolkata, 2026 Samson's 97* in the aforementioned game is second on this elite list. The opener hammered 12 boundaries and 4 sixes in his 50-ball stay as India chased down 196 in the final over. Notably, Samson now has the highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup run-chases. He surpassed Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 against Australia in 2016 and Pakistan in 2022.

Advertisement