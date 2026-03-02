T20 World Cup: Batters with highest individual scores for India
In a thrilling knockout affair at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, India defeated West Indies to enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semis. Sanju Samson, who hammered an unbeaten 97 runs off just 50 balls, stole the show. His performance helped India chase down a target of 196. He now has the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups. Here's the list.
#1
Suresh Raina: 101 vs South Africa, Gros Islet, 2010
In 2010, India's Suresh Raina became the second player to score a T20 World Cup century. The former left-handed batter hammered 101 off 60 balls, helping India beat South Africa in Gros Islet. The Men in Blue racked up 186/5 and later won by 14 runs. Notably, Raina remains the only Indian with a century in the tournament to date.
#2
Sanju Samson: 97* vs West Indies, Kolkata, 2026
Samson's 97* in the aforementioned game is second on this elite list. The opener hammered 12 boundaries and 4 sixes in his 50-ball stay as India chased down 196 in the final over. Notably, Samson now has the highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup run-chases. He surpassed Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 against Australia in 2016 and Pakistan in 2022.
#3
Rohit Sharma: 92 vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024
In 2024, India's Rohit Sharma became only the second captain to record a 90-plus score in a T20 World Cup innings. A blistering 92 (41) from his blade helped India beat Australia in the 2024 Super 8 encounter. Rohit was at his destructive best, having deflated a star-studded Australian pace attack in the Powerplay. He slammed 7 fours and 8 sixes.