Listing the highest individual scores by RCB batters in WPL 

Australia's Grace Harris played a key role in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in Match 5 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. The match, held in Navi Mumbai, saw Harris score a blistering 85 runs off just 40 balls. Her brilliance meant RCB comfortably chased down the 144-run target. On this note, we look at the highest individual scores by RCB batters in WPL history.

#3 Grace Harris - 85 vs UPW, 2026 Harris's 85 in the aforementioned game is third on this elite list. Alongside her skipper Smriti Mandhana (47*), Harris put on a record 137-run opening stand. The latter dominated the proceedings as she scored runs left, right, and center. She eventually departed for a 40-ball 85, a knock laced with 10 fours and five sixes. Her brilliance meant RCB crossed the line in just 12.1 overs.

#2 Ellyse Perry - 90* vs UPW, 2025 Ellyse Perry takes the second position, having tormented the UPW bowlers in the 2025 WPL match in Bengaluru. Perry stepped up after RCB lost their skipper Mandhana (6) cheaply. She took the innings forward with a 94-run stand with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (57). The Australian went berserk toward the end and finished unbeaten on 90* from 56 balls in RCB's 180/6 (nine fours and three sixes). Despite her heroics, the game got tied as UPW prevailed in the Super Over.