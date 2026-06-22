Women's T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores in a chase
What's the story
South Africa secured a much-needed win over India to stay alive in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. At Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford, they chased down 159, thanks to Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten 81 (45). She recorded SA's third-highest individual score in the tournament. As per Cricbuzz, Kapp now has the second-highest individual score in a Women's T20 World Cup chase.
#1
Shemaine Campbelle: 90* vs NZ, Southampton, 2026
In the ongoing edition, West Indies chased down a record 163 to beat defending champions New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Shemaine Campbelle's unbeaten 90 (62) powered them to a seven-wicket win. No other batter has touched the 90-run mark in a Women's T20 World Cup chase. Campbell's stunning effort had 7 fours and 3 sixes.
#2
Marizanne Kapp: 81* vs India, Manchester, 2026
As mentioned, Kapp helped SA chase down 159 against India. Despite a positive start, SA were down to 25/2 (6th over). However, Kapp and Tazmin Brits added 97 runs to turn the tide. While the match went down to the wire, Kapp took SA home with an unbeaten 81 (45). She smashed 7 fours and 4 sixes.
Do you know?
Joint-most sixes in a WT20 World Cup chase
According to Cricbuzz, Kapp now has the joint-most sixes in a Women's T20 World Cup run-chase, with Deandra Dottin. The latter also smashed 4 sixes against England in Gros Islet in 2018.