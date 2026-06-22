Women's T20 World Cup: A look at highest successful run-chases
What's the story
South Africa claimed a much-needed victory over India to stay alive in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. At Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford, they chased down 159 on the back of Marizanne Kapp's unbeaten 81 (45). This is now the third-highest successful chase in the Women's T20 World Cup. The previous highest for SA in the tournament was 135. Here's the list.
#1
England: 164 vs Australia, The Oval, 2009 semifinal
In the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final at The Oval, England chased down 164 against Australia. This remains the highest-ever successful chase in the tournament. England won by eight wickets after Claire Taylor's unbeaten 76* (53) anchored the chase. She added an unbeaten 122-run third-wicket partnership with Beth Morgan. Earlier, the Aussies scored 163/5 with a concerted top-order effort.
#2
WI: 163 vs NZ, Southampton, 2026
In the ongoing edition, West Indies chased down a record 163 to beat defending champions New Zealand at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Shemaine Campbelle's unbeaten 90 (62) powered them to a seven-wicket win. Captain Hayley Matthews also scored a 37-ball 48. Earlier, Aaliyah Alleyne's brilliant 4/27 restricted New Zealand to 162/6, including key dismissals of Amelia Kerr and Izzy Gaze.
#3
SA: 159 vs India, Old Trafford, 2026
As mentioned, SA's 159 is now the third-highest successful chase in the WT20 World Cup. Despite a positive start, SA were down to 25/2 in the sixth over. However, Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits added 97 runs to turn the tide. While the match went down to the wire, Kapp took SA home with an unbeaten 81 (45). Chloe Tryon hit the winning boundary.