Women's T20 World Cup: A look at highest successful run-chases

#3

SA: 159 vs India, Old Trafford, 2026

As mentioned, SA's 159 is now the third-highest successful chase in the WT20 World Cup. Despite a positive start, SA were down to 25/2 in the sixth over. However, Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits added 97 runs to turn the tide. While the match went down to the wire, Kapp took SA home with an unbeaten 81 (45). Chloe Tryon hit the winning boundary.