Women's T20 WC, South Africa tame India in Manchester: Stats

Chase

How did SA Women's chase pan out?

SA Women were off to a cautious start before Shree Charani dented them as Laura Wolvaardt (20) perished in the 6th over for a score of 20. And then, Annerie Dercksen fell for a 2-ball duck. Shree bowled a double-wicket maiden. Tazmin Brits was joined by Kapp, who broke the shackles in the 10th over by dispatching Prema Rawat for a four and a six. A solid partnership was built between the two. Kapp was the show stealer.