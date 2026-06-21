Women's T20 WC, South Africa tame India in Manchester: Stats
What's the story
In their Group A clash at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, India posted a total of 158 runs for the loss of seven wickets in Manchester. However, the score wasn't enough as the Proteas Women claimed a six-wicket win. Marizanne Kapp's 81* helped SA-W win the match with five balls to spare. Kapp was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round heroics.
Match highlights
Summary of India's innings
India's innings started with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana giving a brisk start. They raced to 59 runs in the powerplay, but the middle overs were tough on a dry pitch. Despite adding 42 runs in the last five overs, no Indian batter crossed 50, with South Africa's bowlers maintaining discipline throughout. This was only the second time since 2016 that India scored over 150 without an individual half-century in a T20 World Cup match.
Bowling performance
Summary of SA Women's bowlers
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail were the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets each. Kapp was especially economical, conceding just 27 runs in her four overs. Ismail also had a good outing with the ball, giving away only 28 runs in her quota of four overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba claimed 1/33 from her 4 overs. Ayabonga Khaka also bowled 4 overs and managed 1/31. Nadine de Klerk claimed 1/16 from 2 overs.
Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first-ever player with 200 T20I appearances
Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's cricket team captain, unlocked another achievement. She became the world's only player to feature 200 T20Is (male or female). New Zealand's Suzie Bates (184) and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge (183) are the only other players with at least 175 WT20I appearances. Kaur scored a 22-ball 24 versus SA Women. From 200 matches, she owns 4,147 runs (179 innings) at 30.05. In addition to a ton, she has 17 fifties.
India
Key numbers for India's batters
Mandhana scored a 12-ball 17 for IND-W. She is now 8 shy of 4,500 runs. Mandhana owns 4,492 runs from 169 matches at 30.35. Shafali hit a 15-ball 31, slamming four fours and a six. In 109 matches, she owns 2,814 runs at 27.58. Deepti Sharma scored a crucial 29-run knock from 21 balls. She now has 1,261 runs from 147 matches (96 innings) at 22.51.
Information
Kapp gets to 99 wickets in Women's T20Is
Kapp, who claimed 2/27, now owns 99 wickets in Women's T20Is. From 123 matches (109 innings), she averages 20.56. Meanwhile, Ismail raced to 127 wickets from 116 matches at a solid 18.63.
Chase
How did SA Women's chase pan out?
SA Women were off to a cautious start before Shree Charani dented them as Laura Wolvaardt (20) perished in the 6th over for a score of 20. And then, Annerie Dercksen fell for a 2-ball duck. Shree bowled a double-wicket maiden. Tazmin Brits was joined by Kapp, who broke the shackles in the 10th over by dispatching Prema Rawat for a four and a six. A solid partnership was built between the two. Kapp was the show stealer.
Do you know?
A double-wicket maiden for Shree Charani
As per Cricbuzz, Shree became the second bowler to bowl a double-wicket maiden in the tournament after Fatima Sana did for Pakistan against Bangladesh in Southampton on Saturday.
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Brits scores a valiant 40 for SA-W
SA-W opener Brits scored 40 runs off 36 balls. She hit a six and 2 fours. In 81 matches, she now has 1,958 runs at 30.59. Meanwhile, she also surpassed 400 runs in T20 World Cup. She owns 413 runs from 13 matches at 37.54.
Kapp
Career-best score for Kapp
Kapp's 81* was laced with fours sixes and 7 fours. She now owns 1,753 runs from 123 matches at 21.12. She registered her career-best figures. Kapp clocked her 6th half-century as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India, she now owns 254 runs from 12 matches at 36.28. She clocked her 2nd fifty against India. In 35 T20 World Cup games, Kapp has amassed 556 runs at 21.38. She clocked her maiden fifty.
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Shree shines with a three-fer
Shree bagged three wickets from her 4 overs. She clocked 3/24. In 23 matches, she raced to 38 scalps for India at 16.55. In the ongoing tournament, she has bagged 10 scalps from three matches.