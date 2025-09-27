A look at highest individual scores in India-Sri Lanka T20Is
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka slammed an incredible century against India in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 match. Chasing 203, Nissanka kept the Lankans afloat in Dubai. He shared a record-breaking 127-run stand for the second wicket alongside Kusal Perera. The match later went into the Super Over, which SL lost. However, Nissanka recorded the highest individual score in India-SL T20Is.
#1
Rohit Sharma: 118 vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017
In 2017, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma scripted history with a whirlwind century against Sri Lanka. In the Indore T20I, Rohit went berserk, scoring a 43-ball 118 (12 fours and 10 sixes). While India racked up 260/5, Rohit smacked the joint-fastest century in T20I cricket (35 balls), equaling David Miller's record. India later won the match by 88 runs.
#2
Suryakumar Yadav: 112* vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2023
In January 2023, Suryakumar Yadav became the second Indian to slam a century against Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. SKY slammed a 51-ball 112*, a knock laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes. Owing to his exploits, India amassed 228/5 in 20 overs. The hosts later bowled Sri Lanka out for 137 in 16.4 overs. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets.
#3
Pathum Nissanka: 107 vs India, Dubai, 2025
Nissanka is the latest entrant on this elite list. He hammered a 58-ball 107 (7 fours and 6 sixes). As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka is now the first Sri Lankan batter with a T20I hundred against India. Notably, he held the previous best individual score for SL against India (79 in 2024). Meanwhile, Nissanka is Sri Lanka's fourth centurion in T20I cricket.