A look at highest individual scores in India-Sri Lanka T20Is

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka slammed an incredible century against India in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 match. Chasing 203, Nissanka kept the Lankans afloat in Dubai. He shared a record-breaking 127-run stand for the second wicket alongside Kusal Perera. The match later went into the Super Over, which SL lost. However, Nissanka recorded the highest individual score in India-SL T20Is.

#1 Rohit Sharma: 118 vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017 In 2017, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma scripted history with a whirlwind century against Sri Lanka. In the Indore T20I, Rohit went berserk, scoring a 43-ball 118 (12 fours and 10 sixes). While India racked up 260/5, Rohit smacked the joint-fastest century in T20I cricket (35 balls), equaling David Miller's record. India later won the match by 88 runs.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav: 112* vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2023 In January 2023, Suryakumar Yadav became the second Indian to slam a century against Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. SKY slammed a 51-ball 112*, a knock laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes. Owing to his exploits, India amassed 228/5 in 20 overs. The hosts later bowled Sri Lanka out for 137 in 16.4 overs. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets.