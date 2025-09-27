County Championship: Rahul Chahar scripts history with maiden 10-fer

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar achieved his maiden 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket during the 2025 County Championship . The match was held at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, where Surrey faced Hampshire. Notably, Chahar made his debut in the County Championship. He was earlier included in the Surrey squad for the season's final phase. The 26-year-old Chahar, who plays for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy, has represented India seven times in white-ball cricket.

Match details Stellar performance in thrilling win Surrey had a rough start, getting bowled out for just 147 runs in their first innings. Hampshire capitalized on this and posted a total of 248 runs. However, it was Chahar who stole the show with his stellar bowling performance. He took two wickets for 67 runs in the first innings and helped Surrey restrict Hampshire to just 160 runs in their second innings. Hampshire was chasing 181 as Chahar took eight wickets.

Match turnaround Chahar's second-innings brilliance In the second innings, Chahar was instrumental. He dismissed key Hampshire batsmen, including Ali Orr (48), Liam Dawson, and Washington Sundar, within a span of four overs. His relentless bowling attack helped Surrey reduce Hampshire to 141/9. Despite James Fuller and Brad Wheal's resistance on Day 3, Chahar returned to claim Fuller's wicket, sealing a dramatic 20-run victory for his team. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 8/51 in 24 overs. In the first innings, he recorded 2/67.