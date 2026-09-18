Highest individual scores in first six overs (T20Is)

Abhishek's explosive innings in the aforementioned game tops this elite list.

The powerplay of India's innings saw the opener gather 76 runs off just 22 balls.

He went on to score a 30-ball century, the fastest by a batter from a Full Member nation.

He scored an impressive 108 off just 34 balls, hitting nine fours and a whopping 11 sixes at a strike rate of 317.65.

His efforts meant India posted 221/7 and later won by 127 runs.