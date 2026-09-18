Highest individual scores in first six overs (T20Is)
What's the story
Indian dasher Abhishek Sharma has set a new record for the highest individual score in the first six overs of a men's T20I. He achieved this feat during India's third T20I match against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Thursday. His blistering innings saw him score an unbeaten 76 runs off just 22 balls in the powerplay. On this note, we look at the highest individual T20I scores in the first six overs.
#1
Abhishek Sharma - 76 runs
Abhishek's explosive innings in the aforementioned game tops this elite list.
The powerplay of India's innings saw the opener gather 76 runs off just 22 balls.
He went on to score a 30-ball century, the fastest by a batter from a Full Member nation.
He scored an impressive 108 off just 34 balls, hitting nine fours and a whopping 11 sixes at a strike rate of 317.65.
His efforts meant India posted 221/7 and later won by 127 runs.
#2
Kuldeep Gholiya - 74 runs
Abhishek surpassed Portugal's Kuldeep Gholiya, who had scored 74 runs off 25 balls in the powerplay against Malta in Gibraltar in 2023.
Chasing 157 in the game, Portugal were off to a flier with Gholiya scoring sixes for fun.
The opener eventually departed for 80 off 31 balls, hitting six fours and eight sixes.
His mayhem meant the Portuguese side (157/3) prevailed in just 15 overs.
#2
Travis Head - 73 runs
Australia's Travis Head takes the third place on this elite list.
The opener was brilliant against Scotland in the 2024 Edinburgh affair, scoring 80 from 25 balls with the help of 12 fours and five sixes
73 of his runs came from 22 balls in the powerplay. Thanks to his efforts, the Aussies (156/3) chased down the 155-run target in just 9.4 overs.