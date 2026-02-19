T20 World Cup 2026: A look at highest individual scores
The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been witnessing one thriller after another. Unlike the 2024 event, several high-scoring encounters have graced the ongoing tournament. As of now, a total of three batters have scored a century. As the race for runs heats up, have a look at the highest individual scores in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
#1
Yuvraj Samra: 110 vs New Zealand, Chennai
On February 17, Canada's Yuvraj Samra scripted history with an incredible century against New Zealand, albeit in a losing cause. He smashed a 65-ball 110 (11 fours and 6 sixes) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. According to Cricbuzz, Yuvraj became the youngest player to score a century in T20 World Cups. He also became Canada's first centurion in T20 World Cup history.
#2
Pathum Nissanka: 100* vs Australia, Pallekele
Pathum Nissanka scored the first century of the 2026 T20 World Cup, leading Sri Lanka to an impressive eight-wicket win over Australia in Pallekele. His unbeaten knock of 100 runs off 52 balls (10 fours and 5 sixes) helped Sri Lanka chase down Australia's target of 182. Nissanka scored the first-ever hundred for a player against Australia in a T20 World Cup match.
#3
Sahibzada Farhan: 100* vs Namibia, Colombo
Two days later, Sahibzada Farhan became just the second Pakistani batter to hammer a hundred in T20 World Cup history. Farhan returned unbeaten on 100 off 58 balls (11 fours and 4 sixes) against Namibia in Colombo. This was also Farhan's maiden hundred in T20I cricket. During his stay, Farhan became the first batter to complete 200 runs in the ongoing tourney.