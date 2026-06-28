Amir Jangoo scored a double-ton against SL (Image Source: X/@windiescricket)

Batters with highest individual scores in WI-SL Tests

By Parth Dhall 05:35 pm Jun 28, 202605:35 pm

What's the story

West Indies batters Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase made history with their 401-run stand against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 1st Test. In response to SL's 308, the Windies slumped to 168/5. However, Jangoo and Chase added 400-plus runs for the sixth wicket. Notably, Jangoo became the third WI player to score a Test double-century against Sri Lanka. Here are the highest individual scores in WI-SL Tests.