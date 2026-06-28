Batters with highest individual scores in WI-SL Tests
What's the story
West Indies batters Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase made history with their 401-run stand against Sri Lanka in the ongoing 1st Test. In response to SL's 308, the Windies slumped to 168/5. However, Jangoo and Chase added 400-plus runs for the sixth wicket. Notably, Jangoo became the third WI player to score a Test double-century against Sri Lanka. Here are the highest individual scores in WI-SL Tests.
#1
Chris Gayle: 333 in Galle, 2010
Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who shattered numerous T20 records, also has two triple-tons to his name in Test cricket. The second came against Sri Lanka in the 2010 Galle Test. Electing to bat first, the Windies hammered 580/9d, riding on Gayle's triple-ton. Gayle smashed 333 off 437 balls (34 fours and 9 sixes). SL eventually saved the match despite receiving a follow-on.
#2
Amir Jangoo: 233 in Antigua, 2026
In the ongoing Antigua Test, Jangoo entered the record books with his majestic double-century. The 28-year-old left-handed batter smashed 233 off 373 balls, adding a record 401-run stand with skipper Roston Chase. He scored 19 fours and 3 sixes. According to Cricbuzz, Jangoo became the 11th West Indies batter to convert their maiden Test century to a double-ton.
Information
Brian Lara: 221 in Colombo, 2001
In Antigua, Jangoo surpassed the great Brian Lara, who smashed a fine 221 against Sri Lanka in 2001 (Colombo). According to ESPNcricinfo, Hashan Tillakaratne remains the only Sri Lankan with a double-ton in WI-SL Tests.