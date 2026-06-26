Women's T20 World Cup: A look at highest individual scores
What's the story
South African opener Tazmin Brits set records with her maiden century in Women's T20Is. She achieved this feat during the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands at County Ground, Bristol. Brits's unbeaten 114* powered South Africa to 208/1 against the Dutch side in 20 overs. This is now the second-highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup history.
#1
Meg Lanning: 126 vs Ireland, Sylhet, 2014
Australia's Meg Lanning remains the only player to have scored 120-plus runs in a Women's T20 World Cup innings. She hammered a 65-ball 126 (18 fours and 4 sixes), leading Australia to 191/4 against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition in Sylhet. Notably, Lanning remains the only Australian player with a ton in the tournament. Australia later restricted Ireland to 113/7.
#2
Tazmin Brits: 114* vs Netherlands, Bristol, 2026
Against the Netherlands, Brits scored an unbeaten 114 off 69 balls. She slammed 15 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 165.22). She laid the foundation with a pivotal 121-run opening stand alongside Laura Wolvaardt. During her knock, Brits completed 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is. She became the second South African batter to do so after Wolvaardt (2,881).
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SA's second centurion in the format
Brits is also the second centurion for South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup after Lizelle Lee, who smashed 101 versus Thailand in 2020. Overall, Brits is the ninth batter with a century in the tournament.