Women's T20 World Cup: A look at highest individual scores

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Tazmin Brits: 114* vs Netherlands, Bristol, 2026

Against the Netherlands, Brits scored an unbeaten 114 off 69 balls. She slammed 15 fours and 3 sixes (SR: 165.22). She laid the foundation with a pivotal 121-run opening stand alongside Laura Wolvaardt. During her knock, Brits completed 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is. She became the second South African batter to do so after Wolvaardt (2,881).