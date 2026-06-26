South Africa's Tazmin Brits makes records with maiden WT20I ton
What's the story
South Africa's opener, Tazmin Brits, scored her maiden century in Women's T20Is. She achieved this feat during a Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands at County Ground, Bristol. Brits reached her first-ever T20I ton in just 63 balls, smashing 15 boundaries and one six along the way. Her previous best in T20Is was a score of 98 against West Indies. Brits's stellar performance helped South Africa (208/1) set a massive target of 209 runs for the Dutch.
Knock
A brilliant knock and two key stands on offer
Brits scored an unbeatean 114 off 69 balls. She slammed 15 fours and three sixes (SR: 165.22). She laid the foundation with a pivotal 121-run opening stand alongside Laura Wolvaardt. After Wolvaardt perished in the 14th over, Brits and Annerie Dercksen added 87* runs off 39 balls. It was a brilliant effort from Brits, who dictated the show for SA-W.
Runs
Brits surpasses 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is
Brits surpassed 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is, becoming the 2nd batter to do so after Wolvaardt (2,881). From 82 matches, Brits owns 2,072 runs at 32.37. She slammed her maiden hundred (50s: 15). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 40 home matches, she has 827 runs at 26.67 (50s: 6). In 30 away matches (home of opposition), Brits owns 866 runs at 34.64 (50s: 8). Playing her 12th match across neutral venues, Brits has raced to 379 runs at 47.37 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Record
2nd-highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup
Brits has recorded the 2nd-highest individual score in Women's T20 World Cup. Her 114* is only behind Meg Lanning's 126 for Australia versus Ireland Women in 2014. Brits is also the 2nd centurion for SA-W in the global tournament after Lizelle Lee, who smashed 101 versus Thailand Women in 2020. Overall, Brits is the 9th batter with a century in the coveted Women's T20 World Cup.