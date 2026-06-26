Brits reached her first-ever WT20I ton (Image Source: X/@ProteasWomenCSA)

South Africa's Tazmin Brits makes records with maiden WT20I ton

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 am Jun 26, 202602:00 am

What's the story

South Africa's opener, Tazmin Brits, scored her maiden century in Women's T20Is. She achieved this feat during a Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands at County Ground, Bristol. Brits reached her first-ever T20I ton in just 63 balls, smashing 15 boundaries and one six along the way. Her previous best in T20Is was a score of 98 against West Indies. Brits's stellar performance helped South Africa (208/1) set a massive target of 209 runs for the Dutch.