T20 World Cup: Batters with highest-individual scores against India

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett has etched his name in the record books by becoming only the second cricketer to score 90+ runs in a T20 World Cup match against India . Bennett achieved this feat during Zimbabwe's second Super 8s match of the T20 WC 2026 on Thursday. Albeit in a losing cause, Bennett scored an unbeaten 97 off just 59 balls at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. On this note, we decode batters with the highest scores versus India in T20 WCs.

#4 Lendl Simmons - 82* in Mumbai, 2016 In the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium, West Indies chased down a target of 193 against India. Despite losing two early wickets, Lendl Simmons rescued his team with a stunning knock of an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls. His innings included seven boundaries and five sixes as West Indies clinched a memorable seven-wicket victory over India.

#3 Alex Hales - 86* in Adelaide, 2022 England's Alex Hales scored an unbeaten 86 off 47 balls against India in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. His efforts meant the Brits did not break a sweat while chasing down the 169-run target. Hales hammered four boundaries and seven sixes during his stay as England won by 10 wickets with four overs to spare. Notably, Hales recorded an unbeaten 170-run opening stand with Jos Buttler (80*).

#2 Brian Bennett - 97* in Chennai, 2026 Bennett's unbeaten 97 in the aforementioned Chennai game is the second-highest individual score in a T20 World Cup match against India. Though Zimbabwe never looked threatening while chasing the 257-run target, Bennett kept their outside chances alive. The opener smoked eight fours and six sixes in his 59-ball stay as Zimbabwe finished at 184/6. Bennett also recorded the highest individual score for Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups.

