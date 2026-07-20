Presenting England's 350-plus team totals versus India (ODIs) 

The 387/3 in the recent Lord's affair is now England's highest ODI total versus India.

Ben Duckett was the star of the show, scoring an explosive 141. His innings set the tone for England's batting onslaught.

Duckett's opening partner, Jacob Bethell, smashed 91, whereas Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) also shone.

In response, India fell short by 27 runs (360/7).