Presenting England's 350-plus team totals versus India (ODIs)
What's the story
In a historic display, Team England has set a new world record for the highest-ever ODI total at Lord's. The home side scored an impressive 387 runs for the loss of just three wickets in their allotted 50 overs in the third and deciding ODI against India on Sunday. On this note, we list down England's 350-plus team totals versus India in the ODI format.
#1
387/3 at Lord's, 2026
The 387/3 in the recent Lord's affair is now England's highest ODI total versus India.
Ben Duckett was the star of the show, scoring an explosive 141. His innings set the tone for England's batting onslaught.
Duckett's opening partner, Jacob Bethell, smashed 91, whereas Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) also shone.
In response, India fell short by 27 runs (360/7).
#2
366/8 in Cuttack, 2017
Chasing a massive 382 in the 2017 Cuttack ODI, England put up a stellar fight and finished at 366/8.
Jason Roy's 82 set the platform of the innings as skipper Eoin Morgan stood tall en route to his 102-run stay.
Root (54) and Moeen Ali (55) also hammered fifties as the Brits were in the hunt till the very end.
However, the Men in Blue eventually sealed the high-scoring contest.
#3
350/7 in Pune, 2017
The Pune ODI of the aforementioned 2017 series saw England touch the 350-run mark against India for the first time.
They finished at 350/7 while batting first as six of their top-seven batters breached the 25-run mark.
Roy (73), Root (78), and Ben Stokes (62) were the ones to hit half-centuries.
However, the hosts chased down the target thanks to tons from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav.