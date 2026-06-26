Presenting highest opening stands for New Zealand in Tests
What's the story
New Zealand dominated England on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. After electing to bat, the Kiwis were 361/4 at stumps. They rode on a 317-run opening partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway. The duo recorded only the third 300-plus opening stand for NZ in the format. Have a look at the highest such partnerships for the Kiwis.
#1
Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis: 387 vs WI, Georgetown, 1972
The 1972 Georgetown Test between West Indies and New Zealand saw Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis add 387 runs in the second innings. According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest opening stand for NZ and NZ's second-highest in the format overall. The Kiwis scored 543/3d after WI's score of 365/7d. Jarvis scored 182 from 555 balls, and Turner ended up with a 759-ball 259.
#2
Latham and Conway: 323 vs WI, Mount Maunganui, 2025
In December last year, Latham and Conway put on 323 runs in the 3rd Test against West Indies in Mount Maunganui. While the latter scripted history with a double-century (227), Latham scored a 246-ball 137. They helped NZ post 575/8d in the first innings. The Kiwis eventually won by 323 runs after setting a target of 462.
#3
Latham and Conway: 317 vs England, Nottingham, 2026
Against England in Nottingham, Conway and Latham dominated the first two sessions on Day 1. They scored centuries each, making it the first time since 2003 that a visiting team's opening pair had both scored tons in England. Their partnership was finally broken at 317 runs. Latham managed 151 runs off 214 balls, while Conway perished for 157 off 224 balls.