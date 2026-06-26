Conway and Latham added 317 runs against England in Nottingham

Presenting highest opening stands for New Zealand in Tests

By Parth Dhall 04:45 pm Jun 26, 202604:45 pm

What's the story

New Zealand dominated England on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. After electing to bat, the Kiwis were 361/4 at stumps. They rode on a 317-run opening partnership between Tom Latham and Devon Conway. The duo recorded only the third 300-plus opening stand for NZ in the format. Have a look at the highest such partnerships for the Kiwis.