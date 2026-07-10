Listing the highest partnerships against India in T20Is
What's the story
In a one-sided affair, England defeated India by nine wickets in the fourth T20I in Bristol. The loss gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with a game to go. England chased down the target of 159 runs in just 13.5 overs thanks to Phil Salt and Harry Brook's unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 146 runs. On this note, we look at the highest partnerships against India in T20Is (for any wicket).
#4
Salt & Brook: 146* in Bristol, 2026
Salt and Brook's heroics in the aforementioned game take the fourth spot on this list. The duo joined forces after the hosts lost Jos Buttler with just 13 runs on the board. The skipper was the aggressor as Salt played the supporting role in the 146-run stand. The latter scored an unbeaten 59 off 42 balls while Brook hammered an unbeaten 79 off just 35 deliveries. Their efforts meant the Brits prevailed with 37 balls remaining.
#3
Rizwan & Babar: 152* in Dubai, 2021
In an anti-climax, Pakistan demolished India in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai. The Men in Green chased down 152 without losing a wicket in just 17.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam did the job with a brilliant 150-plus stand. The former top scored with a 55-ball 79*. Babar also played brilliantly for his 68* off 42 balls.
#2
Buttler & Hales - 170* in Adelaide, 2022
Buttler and Alex Hales were on fire in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India. England chased down 169 at the Adelaide Oval, with their openers recording an unbeaten 170-run stand. Buttler played a captain's knock, smashing a 49-ball 80*. His opening partner, Hales, also scored a 47-ball 86*, making the run-chase one-sided. This remains the highest partnership in a T20 WC knock-out match.
#1
De Kock & Miller - 174* in Guwahati, 2022
South African dashers Quinton de Kock and David Miller top this elite list. The latter nearly pulled off what could have been a record-breaking victory for SA in the 2022 Guwahati T20I. Having arrived with the scorecard reading 47/3, Miller belted the bowlers left, right, and center and smashed a stunning 47-ball 106*. He dominated an unbeaten 174-run stand with de Kock, who looked rusty during his 48-ball 69*. Owing to the same, the visitors fell 16 runs short while chasing 238.