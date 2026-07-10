Three 150-plus stands feature on this list

Listing the highest partnerships against India in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:51 pm Jul 10, 202602:51 pm

What's the story

In a one-sided affair, England defeated India by nine wickets in the fourth T20I in Bristol. The loss gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with a game to go. England chased down the target of 159 runs in just 13.5 overs thanks to Phil Salt and Harry Brook's unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 146 runs. On this note, we look at the highest partnerships against India in T20Is (for any wicket).