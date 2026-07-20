Presenting highest partnerships for India at Lord's in ODIs
What's the story
Indian batters Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli starred in India's chase of 388 runs against England at Lord's. While Rohit hammered a majestic ton, Kohli and Gill scored well-made half-centuries in the series decider that India lost by 27 runs. Rohit and Gill shone with a 147-run opening stand, now the highest for India at Lord's in ODIs.
#1
Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni: 169 runs, 2011
The highest stand for India in ODIs at Lord's belongs to Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.
The duo added 169 runs in the 2011 encounter against England. This was after India were down to 110/4.
While Raina smashed a 75-ball 84, Dhoni's unbeaten 78 (71) took India to 280/5.
The match was later tied after being reduced to 48.5 overs (DLS method).
#2
Rohit and Gill: 147 runs, 2026
According to Cricbuzz, Rohit and Gill's 147-run stand in the recently concluded Lord's ODI is second here.
Rohit contributed 67 runs to this stand, with Gill adding 77(84). While the latter was dismissed, Rohit became the first Indian to score a century at Lord's in the format.
There have been no other 135-plus stands by India at the Home of Cricket.
#3
Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid: 131 runs, 2002
Over 24 years ago, India completed a famous ODI chase over England at Lord's under Sourav Ganguly.
During that NatWest Series in 2002, another England-India match made waves at Lord's.
The visitors chased down 272 after being down to 141/4. However, Rahul Dravid (73*) and Yuvraj Singh (64*) took India to victory with an unbeaten 131-run stand.