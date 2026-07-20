Presenting highest partnerships for India at Lord's in ODIs

The highest stand for India in ODIs at Lord's belongs to Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.

The duo added 169 runs in the 2011 encounter against England. This was after India were down to 110/4.

While Raina smashed a 75-ball 84, Dhoni's unbeaten 78 (71) took India to 280/5.

The match was later tied after being reduced to 48.5 overs (DLS method).