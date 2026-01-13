Listing the century partnerships for RCB in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a resounding nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match, played at Navi Mumbai's Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday. RCB's win was powered by an explosive 137-run opening partnership between Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana , who made light work of a modest chase of 144 runs. On this note, we list down RCB's century-plus stands in WPL history.

#1 Harris & Mandhana's record - 137 vs UPW, 2025 As mentioned, Harris and Mandhana put on a 137-run opening stand in the aforementioned game, which is now RCB's highest-ever in the WPL. Harris was the star of the show, scoring an incredible 85 off just 40 balls. Skipper Mandhana supported her well with a quickfire 32-ball 47*. The duo's partnership was broken by Shikha Pandey, but by then, RCB had only seven runs to chase with plenty of time left. They crossed the line with 47 balls to spare.

#2 Mandhana & Devine - 125 vs GG, 2023 Sophie Devine powered RCB to a massive eight-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium. Devine, who put up a big-hitting exhibition while opening the batting, made a ton of records before being dismissed for 99 off 36 balls. During her stay, the Kiwi star dominated a 125-run opening stand with Mandhana, who managed a 31-ball 37. This partnership meant RCB chased down GG's 189-run target in 15.3 overs.