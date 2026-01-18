Decoding the highest partnerships in Women's Premier League (any wicket)
What's the story
Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll entered record books in the Women's Premier League with a 142-run stand for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, January 17. Match 11 of the WPL 2025-26 season in Navi Mumbai witnessed RCB overcoming Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. Chasing 167 runs, Mandhana and Voll's destructive stand helped RCB maintain their unbeaten run. Here are WPL's highest partnerships (any wicket).
#1
162 - Shafali Verma & Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals)
In the WPL 2023 season, Shafali Verma & Meg Lanning added 162 runs for the opening wicket against against RCB at the Brabourne Stadium. Lanning scored 72 runs whereas Shafali chipped in with an 84-run effort. Their partnership of 162 runs remains the highest in WPL. DC managed 223/2 in 20 overs before restricting RCB to 163/8.
#2
146* - Shafali Verma & Jess Jonassen (Delhi Capitals)
In the WPL 2025 season, Shafali and Jess Jonassen added an unbeaten 146-run stand versus RCB in Bengaluru. RCB batted first and posted 147/5 in 20 overs. In response, DC were reduced to 5/1 with the dismissal of Lanning. Thereafter, Shafali and Jonassen steadied the ship with a 146*-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Shafali scored an unbeaten 80 with Jonassen managing 61*.
#3
142 - Smriti Mandhana & Georgia Voll (RCB)
RCB chased down a target of 167 runs with ease, thanks to Mandhana's explosive innings of 96. Her knock included 13 fours and three sixes, leading the team to their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. Voll also contributed significantly with an unbeaten 54 off 42 balls. The duo joined hands when RCB were 14/1.