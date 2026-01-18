Decoding the highest partnerships in Women's Premier League (any wicket)

Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll entered record books in the Women's Premier League with a 142-run stand for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, January 17. Match 11 of the WPL 2025-26 season in Navi Mumbai witnessed RCB overcoming Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. Chasing 167 runs, Mandhana and Voll's destructive stand helped RCB maintain their unbeaten run. Here are WPL's highest partnerships (any wicket).

#1 162 - Shafali Verma & Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals) In the WPL 2023 season, Shafali Verma & Meg Lanning added 162 runs for the opening wicket against against RCB at the Brabourne Stadium. Lanning scored 72 runs whereas Shafali chipped in with an 84-run effort. Their partnership of 162 runs remains the highest in WPL. DC managed 223/2 in 20 overs before restricting RCB to 163/8.

#2 146* - Shafali Verma & Jess Jonassen (Delhi Capitals) In the WPL 2025 season, Shafali and Jess Jonassen added an unbeaten 146-run stand versus RCB in Bengaluru. RCB batted first and posted 147/5 in 20 overs. In response, DC were reduced to 5/1 with the dismissal of Lanning. Thereafter, Shafali and Jonassen steadied the ship with a 146*-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Shafali scored an unbeaten 80 with Jonassen managing 61*.

Advertisement