Decoding the highest partnerships in Big Bash League

Jack Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw entered record books in the Big Bash League . The Brisbane Heat batters added 212 runs against Perth Scorchers. This is now the highest partnership (any wicket) in the BBL. Both batters smashed respective tons to help their side complete the biggest-ever chase in BBL. Brisbane Heat also posted the 2nd-highest BBL total. We decode the highest BBL partnerships.

#1 Jack Wildermuth and Matt Renshaw: 212 runs (BH vs PS) Brisbane Heat lost Colin Munro early on (0/1) before Wildermuth and Renshaw added a record 212-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Both batters slammed hundreds as Scorchers failed to come up with their goods. Wildermuth ended up unbeaten on 110 from 54 balls. Renshaw slammed a 51-ball 102 before being run out. Their efforts helped Brisbane Heat chase down a 257-run target.

#2 Marcus Stoinis and HWR Cartwright: 207 runs (MS vs SS) The 34th match of the BBL 2019-20 season on January 12, 2020, saw Melbourne Stars score 219/1 in 20 overs. Openers Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright added 207 runs for the 1st wicket. Cartwright scored 59 runs from 40 balls before perishing. Stoinis went on to score an unbeaten 147 from 79 balls. In response, the Sydney Sixers managed 175/7.