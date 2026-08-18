Have SL ever chased down 350-plus runs in Tests? Stats
What's the story
Despite triggering a collapse, Sri Lanka were on the back foot against India on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Galle. After bowling out India for 193 in the third innings, they received a 372-run target. If Sri Lanka get over the line, it will be their third-highest successful run-chase in Test history. But what are Sri Lanka's highest successful run-chases? Let's find out!
Highest chase
Highest successful chase
Sri Lanka's highest successful run-chase in the format is 388, which they achieved against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2017.
The second-highest was against South Africa at the same venue in 2015, where they chased down a target of 352.
If Sri Lanka manage to chase down India's target of 372, it will be their third-highest successful chase in the format.
Information
Highest chase by a visiting team
Among visiting teams, Pakistan hold the record for the highest successful run-chase in Tests in Sri Lanka. They chased down a target of 377 runs against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2015.