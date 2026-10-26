Listing batters with ODI centuries at 8 or lower
What's the story
Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan played a once-in-a-lifetime innings, scoring an unbeaten century and leading his team to a thrilling victory over England in the ongoing ODI tri-series. The match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. Chasing a target of 242 runs, Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 131/8 and later 154/9. However, Shadab's brilliant performance turned the tide in favor of his team. On this note, we look at the batters to score ODI tons while batting at eight or lower.
#1
113* - Shadab Khan vs England, 2026
In the aforementioned game, Shadab came to bat when Pakistan were struggling at 103/6.
The fall of three more wickets had further reduced the Men in Green to 154/9.
While Pakistan looked down and out at this point, Shadab had other plans.
He kept the majority of the strike and contributed 80 runs in the 89-run stand with last man Haris Rauf, who scored an unbeaten seven off 19 balls.
Shadab returned unbeaten on 113 off 96 balls, hitting 13 fours and five sixes.
#2
100* - Mehidy Hasan Miraz vs India, 2022
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz also features on this elite list.
The Tigers were reeling at 69/6 when he arrived to bat in the 2022 Dhaka ODI versus a strong Indian attack.
Mehidy played a stunning knock and took his side to safety.
He finished with an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes) as the hosts finished at 271/7 and later won by five runs.
#3
Simi Singh - 100 vs South Africa, 2021
Ireland's Simi Singh was the first batter to score an ODI ton at eight or lower.
He slammed an unbeaten 100 off 91 balls against South Africa in the 2021 Dublin affair (14 fours).
Chasing a massive 347, the hosts were reduced to 92/6 when Simi arrived.
He added 104 runs with Curtis Campher (54) in an attempt to revive the chase.
Simi also batted well with the lower order but could not save his side from a 70-run loss.