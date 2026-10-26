Listing batters with ODI centuries at 8 or lower

In the aforementioned game, Shadab came to bat when Pakistan were struggling at 103/6.

The fall of three more wickets had further reduced the Men in Green to 154/9.

While Pakistan looked down and out at this point, Shadab had other plans.

He kept the majority of the strike and contributed 80 runs in the 89-run stand with last man ﻿Haris Rauf, who scored an unbeaten seven off 19 balls.

Shadab returned unbeaten on 113 off 96 balls, hitting 13 fours and five sixes.