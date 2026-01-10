Highest scores batting at 6 or lower in WPL

In a nail-biting finish, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The star of the show was South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, who put on an outstanding all-round performance. She took four wickets before scoring an unbeaten 44-ball 63, leading RCB to victory in a last-ball thriller. Here we list down the batters with the highest scores while batting at 6 or lower in WPL.

#1 63* - Nadine de Klerk vs MI, 2026 De Klerk now tops this elite list as her brilliance in the aforementioned game came while batting at six. Chasing a target of 155, RCB were reduced to 65/5 before de Klerk put up a masterclass. She smashed 20 runs in the final over and won the contest for her side in the very last ball. The Proteas star walked off with a 44-ball 63*, having hit seven fours and two sixes.

#2 62 - Chinelle Henry vs DC, 2025 West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry scored a stunning 62 for UP Warriorz against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 clash at the Brabourne Stadium. Coming at number eight, with the team reeling at 89 for 6, she guided them to a winning total of 177/9. Her powerful strikes included two fours and as many as eight sixes during her 23-ball stay. UPW later won the contest by 33 runs.