IPL: A look at SRH's highest successful run-chases
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad made a mockery of the 244-run chase against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. The Orange Army rode on a century stand between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, while Heinrich Klaasen and Salil Arora gave the finishing touches. According to Cricbuzz, SRH recorded their second-highest successful run-chase in IPL history. Have a look at this list.
#1
246 vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025
Last season, SRH produced a stellar run-chase against Punjab Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek went berserk for SRH, completing his ton off 40 balls. His 141-run knock off just 55 balls was studded with 10 sixes. Head earlier slammed a 37-ball 66, helping SRH get home in 18.3 overs. Harshal Patel took four wickets for the Orange Army.
#2
244 vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2026
SRH's 244 against MI marked their second-highest successful run-chase in IPL history. They gave a fitting response to Ryan Rickelton's whirlwind ton. While Abhishek hammered a 24-ball 45, Head stood out with 76 off 30 balls (4 fours and 8 sixes). Though SRH lost successive wickets (133/3), Klaasen's 30-ball 65* and a fiery cameo from Salil got SRH home in 18.4 overs.
#3
229 vs RR, Jaipur, 2026
Earlier this season, SRH chased down 229 against Rajasthan Royals even though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a 36-ball ton. Despite losing Head early, Abhishek and Kishan formed a 132-run stand. The in-form Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy then added 53 runs before Salil Arora and Aniket Verma guided SRH home. According to Cricbuzz, this was also the highest successful chase in Jaipur.