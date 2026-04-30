IPL: A look at SRH's highest successful run-chases 

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a mockery of the 244-run chase against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. The Orange Army rode on a century stand between Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, while Heinrich Klaasen and Salil Arora gave the finishing touches. According to Cricbuzz, SRH recorded their second-highest successful run-chase in IPL history. Have a look at this list.

#1 246 vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025 Last season, SRH produced a stellar run-chase against Punjab Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Abhishek went berserk for SRH, completing his ton off 40 balls. His 141-run knock off just 55 balls was studded with 10 sixes. Head earlier slammed a 37-ball 66, helping SRH get home in 18.3 overs. Harshal Patel took four wickets for the Orange Army.

#2 244 vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2026 SRH's 244 against MI marked their second-highest successful run-chase in IPL history. They gave a fitting response to Ryan Rickelton's whirlwind ton. While Abhishek hammered a 24-ball 45, Head stood out with 76 off 30 balls (4 fours and 8 sixes). Though SRH lost successive wickets (133/3), Klaasen's 30-ball 65* and a fiery cameo from Salil got SRH home in 18.4 overs.

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