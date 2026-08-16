Highest Test scores from India's No. 3 in Sri Lanka
What's the story
Devdutt Padikkal bolstered India with his marathon knock against Sri Lanka in Galle. Taking the visitors past 300 on Day 2, Padikkal added to his century during his crucial stands with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel. According to Cricinfo, Padikkal now has the highest Test score for an Indian No. 3 in Sri Lanka. Here are the players he surpassed.
#1
Devdutt Padikkal: 167 vs SL, Galle, 2026
Padikkal, who tops this list, scored 167 off 230 balls (15 fours and a six) before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya in the Galle Test.
As per Cricbuzz, Padikkal became just the second left-hander to score a Test hundred from No. 3 for India in the 21st century.
He joined Sourav Ganguly, who made 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.
#2
Cheteshwar Pujara: 153 vs SL, Galle, 2017
India outplayed SL in the three-match Test series in 2017. They made a statement, winning the opening Test in Galle by 304 runs.
The visitors made 600 after being asked to bat, with Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring tons. The latter scored 153 off 265 balls at No. 3, adding 253 runs with Dhawan.
SL later failed to chase 550.
#3
Ajinkya Rahane: 126 vs SL, Colombo, 2015
In 2015, India lost their opening Test against SL in Galle.
The visitors bounced back in Colombo, scoring 393 in the first innings. KL Rahul led with a ton.
While Sri Lanka were dismissed for 306, India declared at 325/8. India's second innings was led by an incredible 126 from Ajinkya Rahane at No. 3.
Chasing 413, SL were skittled out for 134.