Highest Test scores from India's No. 3 in Sri Lanka

Padikkal, who tops this list, scored 167 off 230 balls (15 fours and a six) before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya in the Galle Test.

As per Cricbuzz, Padikkal became just the second left-hander to score a Test hundred from No. 3 for India in the 21st century.

He joined Sourav Ganguly, who made 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.