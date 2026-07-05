Listing Sri Lanka's highest totals against West Indies in Tests

#3

549/9d in North Sound, 2026

The 549/9d in the aforementioned game happens to be SL's third-highest Test total against WI. Opener Lahiru Udara smashed several records en route to his 188-run stay. Kamindu Mendis (84), Kusal Mendis (69), and Dinusha (92) were the others to score 50-plus in the innings. Notably, the visitors were off to a poor start, having been reduced to 25/2. They later went on to record their maiden 500-plus total in an away Test against WI.