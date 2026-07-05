Listing Sri Lanka's highest totals against West Indies in Tests
What's the story
Team Sri Lanka declared its first innings at a massive 549-9 in the second Test against West Indies in North Sound. The declaration came on Saturday, with Sonal Dinusha and Kusal Mendis contributing significantly to the total. Mendis scored an aggressive 69 before getting out, while Dinusha narrowly missed his maiden century with a brilliant innings of 92. On this note, we list down SL's 500-plus totals against West Indies in Test cricket.
#3
549/9d in North Sound, 2026
The 549/9d in the aforementioned game happens to be SL's third-highest Test total against WI. Opener Lahiru Udara smashed several records en route to his 188-run stay. Kamindu Mendis (84), Kusal Mendis (69), and Dinusha (92) were the others to score 50-plus in the innings. Notably, the visitors were off to a poor start, having been reduced to 25/2. They later went on to record their maiden 500-plus total in an away Test against WI.
#2
590/9d in Galle, 2001
West Indies posted a strong 448/10 while batting first in the 2001 Galle Test. The Lankans made a brilliant response by declaring at a mammoth 590/9. While Kumar Sangakkara (140) and Hashan Tillakaratne (105) powered the hosts with centuries, Mahela Jayawardene (99) narrowly missed out on the landmark. Sri Lanka later went on to win this affair by 10 wickets.
#1
627/9d in Colombo, 2001
In the same 2001 Test series, Sri Lanka posted their only 600-plus total against WI. It was the second innings of the Colombo match, where the home team posted a massive 627/9d in response to WI's first innings score of 390/10. Hashan Tillakaratne scored a brilliant double-hundred (204*), as skipper Sanath Jayasuriya (85) and Thilan Samaraweera (87) also played brilliant knocks. The hosts won this match by 10 wickets as well.