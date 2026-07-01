Lahiru Udara slams his maiden Test hundred versus West Indies

Missed opportunity

A dropped catch that could have changed the game

The 1st session could have gone in favor of the West Indies had they not dropped a simple catch in the last over before lunch. Jayden Seales, who was looking for his 100th Test wicket, got one to rise off a back of a length as Udara could only fend this off the shoulder of his blade. But both first and second slip fielders John Campbell and Justin Greaves hesitated on who should go for it, letting the ball slip through them for four runs.