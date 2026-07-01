Lahiru Udara slams his maiden Test hundred versus West Indies
What's the story
Lahiru Udara's maiden Test hundred has steadied Sri Lanka after a shaky start in the second Test against West Indies at North Sound. The islanders lost two wickets cheaply within the first hour, but Udara and Kamindu Mendis formed an unbeaten partnership of 74 for the third wicket heading into lunch. Sri Lanka recovered from a precarious position of 25/2 to reach 99/2 at lunch on Day 1. After lunch, Udara and Mendis continued to floor WI as the former brought up a fine hundred.
Missed opportunity
A dropped catch that could have changed the game
The 1st session could have gone in favor of the West Indies had they not dropped a simple catch in the last over before lunch. Jayden Seales, who was looking for his 100th Test wicket, got one to rise off a back of a length as Udara could only fend this off the shoulder of his blade. But both first and second slip fielders John Campbell and Justin Greaves hesitated on who should go for it, letting the ball slip through them for four runs.
Match progression
Udara leads Sri Lanka's charge
Sri Lanka lost Nishan Madushka and Dinesh Chandimal early on before Mendis joined Udara and the two kept the home team at bay. Handed a life, Udara made most of the same and got to a superb hundred in the 37th over. Udara held his fort and started countering the West Indian pacers with some impressive boundaries. It has been a composed effort with Mendis providing able support. Both batters will want to remain unscathed heading to tea.
Numbers
20th hundred in First-Class cricket
Playing his 3rd Test, Udara has slammed his maiden fifty-plus score. Before this, his best score was 40 versus Bangladesh. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 123 First-Class games (214 innings), Udara has raced past 8,636 runs at an average of close to 43. He smashed his 20th hundred in First-Class cricket. In addition, he also owns 42 fifties. During the course of his hundred versus WI, he went past 1,000 fours in FC cricket.