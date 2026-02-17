ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Presenting the highest wicket-takers

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been witnessing one thriller after another. Unlike the 2024 event, several high-scoring encounters have graced the ongoing tournament. Notably, fast bowlers have also stamped their authority on the unforgiving sub-continent pitches. As the race for wickets heats up, have a look at the highest wicket-takers in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

#1 Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA): 13 wickets As of now, the USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk remains the only bowler to take more than 10 wickets in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Van Schalkwyk made a mark with successive four-wicket hauls against India and Pakistan. In four matches, the USA seamer has accounted for 13 wickets at an average of 7.76. His economy rate reads 6.80.

#2 Lungi Ngidi and Azmatullah Omarzai: 8 wickets South Africa's Lungi Ngidi and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai have also been among the wickets in the ongoing tournament. They jointly occupy the second spot with eight wickets. The duo has taken a four-wicket haul each, though Ngidi has a better economy rate (7.58). Meanwhile, Omarzai has also stepped up with the bat, playing some handy knocks.

