Batters with 10-plus sixes in a T20 most times

Riding on a record-breaking century from Abhishek Sharma , Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League clash at home. Abhishek's stunning 135* powered SRH to a mammoth 242/2 in 20 overs. Though DC fought well, they managed 195/9. Abhishek, who broke a plethora of records, scripted history by smashing 10 sixes. He has smashed 10-plus maximums in a T20 five times.

#1 Chris Gayle: 18 times According to Cricbuzz, Universe Boss Chris Gayle tops this list by a mile. He has struck 10 or more sixes in a T20 as many as 18 times. No other player has done that even six times. Gayle remains the highest run-scorer in the format, having slammed 14,562 with a strike rate of over 140. His tally of 22 tons is also the most.

#2 Abhishek Sharma: 5 times Abhishek now occupies the second spot here, having slammed 10-plus sixes in five T20 innings. According to Cricbuzz, two of those innings have come in the IPL. He is the second batter to do so multiple times, only behind Gayle, who has hit 10-plus sixes in four IPL innings. Overall, Abhishek now has 351 sixes in T20 cricket.

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