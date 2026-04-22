Batters to hit 130-plus in a T20 innings most times

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Abhishek Sharma: 4 scores

This was the fourth time Abhishek hit 130-plus runs in a T20. Two of those came in the IPL. This makes Abhishek the first batter to record two 130-plus scores in IPL history. His maiden IPL hundred came last year against Punjab Kings (141). He also scored 135 for India against England last year and 148 against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.