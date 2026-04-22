Batters to hit 130-plus in a T20 innings most times
What's the story
Riding on a record-breaking century from Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at home. Abhishek's stunning 135* powered SRH to a mammoth 242/2 in 20 overs. Though DC fought well, they managed 195/9. Abhishek, who broke a plethora of records, registered his fourth score of 130-plus in a T20 innings.
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Abhishek Sharma: 4 scores
This was the fourth time Abhishek hit 130-plus runs in a T20. Two of those came in the IPL. This makes Abhishek the first batter to record two 130-plus scores in IPL history. His maiden IPL hundred came last year against Punjab Kings (141). He also scored 135 for India against England last year and 148 against Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Information
Aaron Finch and Chris Gayle: 3 scores
According to Cricbuzz, Abhishek surpassed Aaron Finch and Chris Gayle, each of whom owns three such scores. While Gayle tops the century tally in T20s with 22 of them, Finch owns 8.
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Joint-most T20 tons among Indians
Abhishek now has the joint-most centuries among Indians in T20 cricket (9). He equaled the legendary Virat Kohli. The duo is only behind Gayle (22), Babar Azam (12), and David Warner (10) on the overall list.