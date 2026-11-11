A look at Arshdeep Singh's IPL journey with Punjab Kings
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh, the Indian pacer who had been with Punjab Kings (PBKS) since 2019, is all set to don a new jersey. The left-arm seamer was recently traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) in exchange for Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL 2027 auction on December 16. As we look forward to this major shift, have a look at his journey with the Kings.
Selection
PBKS pick Arshdeep at base price
After winning the 2018 Under-19 World Cup with Team India cricket team, Arshdeep emerged as a potent left-arm seamer who swung the ball both ways.
The speedster, who also generated decent speed, was bought by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) for his base price of ₹20 lakh ahead of IPL 2019.
However, he played only three games that season.
Seasons
Arshdeep climbs the ladder
While Arshdeep took nine wickets from eight games in 2020, his breakout season was the next one.
The left-arm seamer took his maiden and only IPL fifer that season, recording 18 wickets from 12 games.
Arshdeep took 10, 17, and 19 wickets in the next three seasons, respectively.
At the 2025 mega auction, PBKS used the RTM option for Arshdeep, reclaiming him for a whopping ₹18 crore.
Information
Last two seasons
Arshdeep's best IPL season was 2025, when he took 21 wickets in 17 games at 24.66, including an economy rate of 8.88. However, his performance dipped this year, with 14 wickets at 38.64.
Information
His overall IPL stats
Since his debut in 2019, Arshdeep has been among the most prolific wicket-takers in T20 cricket, especially in the Powerplay. Overall, he has taken 111 wickets from 96 IPL games at an average of 28.02 (ER: 9.18). This includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.