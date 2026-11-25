Carlos Alcaraz: The making of an all-surface champion
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz recently added another milestone to his growing tally, winning his maiden ATP Finals title in Turin. The Spaniard defeated Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 in the final. He joined Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic as the only men to win all four Grand Slam titles and the season-ending championship. At 23, Alcaraz became the youngest to achieve this. The Spaniard has been ruling every surface of late.
Acclimatization
Adapting to every surface
Among Alcaraz's biggest strengths is his ability to adapt his game to different surfaces.
On clay, he uses his topspin and movement to control rallies. On grass, his quick footwork and touch help him handle the faster conditions, while hard courts bring out his powerful groundstrokes and athleticism.
He continues to add new dimensions to his game without losing his natural attacking style.
Record
Alcaraz's incredible record
At just 23, Alcaraz has won 30 tour-level titles, including seven from eight Grand Slam finals.
His tally includes one Australian Open, two French Open, two Wimbledon, and two US Open titles.
With his 2026 Melbourne triumph over Novak Djokovic, the Spaniard completed the Career Grand Slam.
He became the youngest man in the Open Era to win four Majors, aged 22 years and 272 days.
Information
His other notable titles
As mentioned, the ATP Finals triumph made Alcaraz the fourth man to pair the Career Grand Slam with the year-end title, after Agassi, Federer, and Djokovic. His tally includes five titles on clay court, 11 on grass, and four on hard.
Big titles
Alcaraz's Big Titles
Alcaraz has now raced to 17 Big Titles, a combination of Grand Slam championships, trophies at the ATP Finals, the ATP Masters 1000 titles, and Olympic singles gold medals.
He joined his rival Jannik Sinner in this race (17).
According to ATP, Alcaraz has won a Big Title for every 3.7 tournaments he has played.