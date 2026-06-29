Here's how Ben Stokes performed in his final Test match 

Performance

Stokes opened in his last hurrah!

After picking two wickets with the ball, Stokes opened the batting for his final innings and scored a quickfire 30 off just 20 balls before getting out. The southpaw was given a guard of honor by the New Zealand players as he walked out for his final innings. Having charged Nathan Smith on this first ball, Stokes made his intentions crystal clear. He went on to hit two sixes and as many fours during his 30-run stay. The dasher eventually fell to Zakary Foulkes in the eighth over, having mistimed a slog sweep. Daryl Mitchell took a diving catch to complete the dismissal.