Here's how Ben Stokes performed in his final Test match
What's the story
England's Test captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket. The shocking news came during Day 4 of the ongoing third and final Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The team confirmed the development in a statement just before the tea break. Stokes gave it all in what was his final day as an international cricketer. On this note, let's look at how he fared in the Trent Bridge affair.
Spell
Four-fer in first innings
Stokes bowled a stellar spell in the first innings of the game - finishing with 4/70 from 21 overs (3 maidens). New Zealand dominated the scenes with the bat before England staged a late recovery led by Stokes. It was the England skipper who broke a 317-run opening stand by dismissing Tom Latham (151). William O'Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, and Mitchell Santner were his other victims as NZ posted 438/10.
Brilliance
Two more scalps in his second outing
Stokes could not make a significant impact with the bat in England's first innings, scoring a 33-ball 15 in England's total of 354/10. However, the pacer yet again put up a show with the ball. He even bowled an unchanged spell in the second session of Day 4. In fact, he took a wicket with his first ball after the retirement announcement, getting New Zealand's Zak Foulkes caught at second slip by Harry Brook. Santner also fell to him as the Kiwis declared at 288/9, setting England a target of 373. Stokes's 25 overs resulted in just 49 runs and two wickets (5 maidens).
Performance
Stokes opened in his last hurrah!
After picking two wickets with the ball, Stokes opened the batting for his final innings and scored a quickfire 30 off just 20 balls before getting out. The southpaw was given a guard of honor by the New Zealand players as he walked out for his final innings. Having charged Nathan Smith on this first ball, Stokes made his intentions crystal clear. He went on to hit two sixes and as many fours during his 30-run stay. The dasher eventually fell to Zakary Foulkes in the eighth over, having mistimed a slog sweep. Daryl Mitchell took a diving catch to complete the dismissal.
Career highlights
End of a glorious career
Stokes's retirement marks the end of a 15-year-long career with England. He has been instrumental in several key victories, including England's thrilling win over New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final and their T20 World Cup triumph in Melbourne in 2022. His most memorable Test innings came during an Ashes match against Australia at Headingley in 2019, when he scored an unbeaten 135 runs to help England chase down a target of 359 runs.
Retirement reasons
One more trip to the well for the team
Stokes revealed his retirement decision to his teammates in the England dressing room before Sunday's play. He said, "The reasons can wait [about] why," but added that he had made many trips to the well for this team and had one more trip to do. The final day of his international career will likely be spent watching from the balcony as England chase a target of 373 runs for victory.
Stats
Stokes clocked these Test numbers
Stokes finished his Test career with 252 scalps from 122 matches at 31.03. His tally includes 10 four-wicket hauls and six four-fers. The veteran has also scored 7,273 runs in these games at an average of 34.46. He has hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258. Notably, Stokes signs off as the batter with the most Test sixes (138). In a four-year tenure as the team's Test captain, he led England to 24 wins in 44 Tests (17 losses).
Information
Stokes belongs to this club
Earlier in the game, Stokes became only the second all-rounder to attain the Test double of 7,000 runs and 250 wickets. He joined South African legend Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) on this elite list.