Indian Premier League: A look at Hardik Pandya's all-round numbers

Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, are gearing up for the 2026 season. MI last won the trophy in 2020 and will be hoping to end their title drought this year. Veteran all-rounder and captain Hardik Pandya will be instrumental to the team's success. Here, we look at his stats and records in the league.

Journey Hardik's IPL journey Hardik is one of the most celebrated all-rounders in white-ball cricket. His consistency has elevated since leading Gujarat Titans to the title in their inaugural season (2022). Hardik, who started his IPL journey at MI in 2015, won four titles with the side until 2020. After spending two seasons at the Titans, Hardik was traded in by MI, who appointed him the skipper.

Numbers A look at his numbers Hardik has featured in 152 IPL games for MI and GT so far. Across 140 innings, the right-handed batter has racked up 2,749 runs at an average of 28.34. His tally includes an impressive strike rate of 146.92 and 10 half-centuries. The right-arm speedster also owns 78 wickets with 5/36 as his best returns. His economy rate reads 9.18.

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Mumbai Stellar numbers for MI Having served MI for nine seasons, Hardik has amassed 1,916 runs from 121 matches at an average of 25.54. His tally includes a strike rate of 153.64 and 4 half-centuries. Notably, Hardik is one of only five players with 100-plus sixes (121) for MI in the IPL. He also owns 67 wickets with the best match haul of 5/36.

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Information How he fared for GT In his two seasons at GT, Hardik scored 833 runs in 30 innings with an average of 37.86. His strike rate read 133.49 (6 half-centuries). The all-rounder also claimed 11 wickets. He didn't bowl much for GT due to his recurring back injuries.