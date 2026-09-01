Virat Kohli have been dominant in Guwahati (ODIs): Key stats 

India have played only two ODIs at this venue, and Kohli has hit tons in both of them.

In the very first game at this venue, which was also against West Indies in 2018, Kohli scored a stunning 107-ball 140* in the opener, helping India comfortably chase down 323.

India's second ODI here was against Sri Lanka in early 2023.

Kohli made 113 off 87 balls as India posted 373/7 and later won by 67 runs.