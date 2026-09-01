Virat Kohli have been dominant in Guwahati (ODIs): Key stats
What's the story
India will look to clinch the three-match ODI series against West Indies when the two teams meet in Guwahati on Wednesday. The hosts head into the contest with confidence after a high-scoring win in Thiruvananthapuram, where Virat Kohli's spectacular unbeaten 139 off 88 balls powered India to a successful chase. Kohli has also been sensational in ODI matches played in Guwahati. Here we look at his past performances at this venue.
Stats
Two tons across two games
India have played only two ODIs at this venue, and Kohli has hit tons in both of them.
In the very first game at this venue, which was also against West Indies in 2018, Kohli scored a stunning 107-ball 140* in the opener, helping India comfortably chase down 323.
India's second ODI here was against Sri Lanka in early 2023.
Kohli made 113 off 87 balls as India posted 373/7 and later won by 67 runs.
Kohli vs WI
10 tons against West Indies
Across 42 ODI innings against West Indies, Kohli has scored a whopping 2,400 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 70.58.
No other batter has touched the 2,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.
Kohli also owns the best average among players with at least 1,300 runs versus West Indies.
While the one in Thiruvananthapuram was his 10th ton against the side, he also owns 11 fifties.
Career
Here are his overall stats
During his hundred against WI, Kohli became just the second player in history to complete 15,000 ODI runs.
The star batter has raced to 15,080 runs from 315 matches at 59.13.
Kohli recorded his 55th hundred in ODI cricket (50s: 79).
As many as 8,638 of Kohli's ODI runs have come in run-chases, in just 167 innings.
While Kohli averages 66.44 in this regard, no other batter with at least 2,000 runs in chases averages even 57.