Virat Kohli scripts history with 7,000 home ODI runs milestone

As mentioned, Kohli went on to surpass 7,000 runs on home soil in ODIs.

From 131 matches (128 innings), Kohli owns 7,006 runs at 63.69, as per Cricinfo.

Besides 28 tons, he also has 36 fifties. Kohli also surpassed 100 sixes in home ODIs (104).

Notably, he went past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 6,976 runs in home ODIs.

Sachin averages 48.11 from 164 home ODIs (160 innings). He smashed 20 tons and 38 fifties.