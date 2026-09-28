Virat Kohli scripts history with 7,000 home ODI runs milestone
What's the story
Virat Kohli broke a plethora of records after a majestic 139*-run knock off 88 balls versus West Indies in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli's epic knock helped India beat the Windies by 8 wickets in a chase of 296. Kohli surpassed 15,000 runs in ODIs. Notably, he also became the first batter to score 7,000 ODI runs at home.
Details
Kohli slams an epic 139* versus WI
Chasing 296 runs, Kohli joined Shubman Gill when India were 74/1.
Gill and Kohli then added a 151-run stand for the 2nd wicket.
After Gill's dismissal for 110, Kohli completed his hundred as India claimed an 8-wicket win (300/2).
He also added an unbeaten 75-run stand off 46 balls alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.
His knock had 10 fours and nine sixes.
Record
Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most home ODI runs
As mentioned, Kohli went on to surpass 7,000 runs on home soil in ODIs.
From 131 matches (128 innings), Kohli owns 7,006 runs at 63.69, as per Cricinfo.
Besides 28 tons, he also has 36 fifties. Kohli also surpassed 100 sixes in home ODIs (104).
Notably, he went past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 6,976 runs in home ODIs.
Sachin averages 48.11 from 164 home ODIs (160 innings). He smashed 20 tons and 38 fifties.
Numbers
55th hundred and 15,000-run club in ODIs
Kohli recorded his 55th hundred in ODI cricket (50s: 79).
Notably, this was his 10th hundred against West Indies (50s: 11).
Kohli became just the second player in history to complete 15,000 ODI runs.
He achieved this milestone with his 59th run.
Kohli joined the legendary Tendulkar, who concluded his illustrious ODI career with 18,426 runs.
Kohli has amassed 15,080 runs from 315 matches (303 innings) at 59.13.