Virat Kohli hammers his 55th hundred in ODIs: Key stats

Kohli recorded his 55th hundred in ODI cricket (50s: 79).

Notably, this was his 10th hundred against West Indies (50s: 11). It's his joint-best tally against a nation (also Sri Lanka, 10), as per Cricinfo.

Kohli also brought up his 28th ODI ton on home soil. He has 21 hundreds in away matches (home of opposition) and six at neutral venues.