Virat Kohli hammers his 55th hundred in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
India's Virat Kohli stood tall with a defining century against West Indies in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Chasing 296 runs, Kohli joined Shubman Gill when India were 74/1. Gill and Kohli then added a 151-run stand for the 2nd wicket. After Gill's dismissal for 110, Kohli completed his hundred as India claimed an 8-wicket win (300/2).
Information
Kohli scores an unbeaten 139
Kohli belted the Windies with a remarkable knock of 139 off just 88 balls. His knock had 10 fours and nine sixes. It was a solid effort from the star player. He also added an unbeaten 75-run stand off 46 balls alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Runs
10th hundred against WI; 28th on home soil
Kohli recorded his 55th hundred in ODI cricket (50s: 79).
Notably, this was his 10th hundred against West Indies (50s: 11). It's his joint-best tally against a nation (also Sri Lanka, 10), as per Cricinfo.
Kohli also brought up his 28th ODI ton on home soil. He has 21 hundreds in away matches (home of opposition) and six at neutral venues.
Record
Joint-most hundreds in List A cricket
As per Cricbuzz, Kohli now has the joint-most hundreds in List A cricket. He equaled Sachin Tendulkar, who clocked 60 hundreds.
Most 100s in List A cricket
60 Sachin Tendulkar (538 innings)
60 Virat Kohli (338 innings)
44 Graham Gooch (601 innings)
40 Graeme Hick (630 innings)
39 Kumar Sangakkara (501 innings)
Information
86th hundred in international cricket for Kohli
Kohli now owns 86 hundreds in international cricket for India. Besides 55 tons in ODIs, he slammed 30 in Test cricket. He also hit one century in T20Is.
Runs
2nd batter with 15,000 ODI runs
During the course of his knock, Kohli became just the second player in history to complete 15,000 ODI runs. He achieved this milestone with his 59th run.
Kohli joined the legendary Tendulkar, who concluded his illustrious ODI career with 18,426 runs.
Notably, Kohli got to 15,000 runs faster than his idol.
Kohli has amassed 15,080 runs from 315 matches (303 innings) at 59.13.
Do you know?
Kohli surpasses 7,000 runs and 100 sixes on home soil
Kohli went on to surpass 7,000 runs on home soil in ODIs. From 131 matches (128 innings), Kohli owns 7,006 runs at 63.69. Besides 28 tons, he also has 36 fifties. Kohli also surpassed 100 sixes in home ODIs (104).
Chase Master
30th hundred, 100 sixes for Kohli while chasing in ODIs
As per Cricinfo, Kohli also recorded his 30th hundred while chasing in ODIs.
From 174 matches (167 innings) while chasing, Kohli has amassed 8,638 runs at 66.44.
Besides 30 tons, he also owns 45 fifties. He has also gone past 100 sixes while chasing (105).
Records
Kohli's best return in terms of sixes
As per Cricbuzz, Kohli's 9 sixes in this match against West Indies is now his best tally in an ODI innings.
Most sixes by Kohli in an ODI innings
9 vs WI Trivandrum 2026
8 vs SL Trivandrum 2023
7 vs AUS Jaipur 2013
7 vs SA Ranchi 2025